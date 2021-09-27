Cinematographers Vote to Authorize Strike Against Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers

The union representing cinematographers voted to authorize a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, officials said.

The National Executive Board of the International Cinematographers Guild voted unanimously to support the nationwide strike authorization vote and to recommend members vote yes.

“This fight is about basic rights and safe and healthy working conditions. Nobody wants to go on strike, but we have been given little choice by companies that are earning record profits off our members' labor but are unwilling to treat those same workers with dignity and respect,'' said Rebecca Rhine, national executive director of the ICG.

Union officials said the vote followed four months of negotiations, and was prompted by "the failure of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to respond to the (union's) most recent proposals.”

The negotiations involve the successor contracts to the Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement, the Videotape Supplemental Agreement and the Theatrical and Television Motion Picture Area Standards Agreement covering some 60,000 workers across 13 locals of the Hollywood Bargaining Unit, the union said.

The AMPTP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.