National Executive Board of the International Cinematographers Guild

Cinematographers Vote to Authorize Strike Against Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers

By City News Service

The union representing cinematographers voted to authorize a strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, officials said.

The National Executive Board of the International Cinematographers Guild voted unanimously to support the nationwide strike authorization vote and to recommend members vote yes.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“This fight is about basic rights and safe and healthy working conditions. Nobody wants to go on strike, but we have been given little choice by companies that are earning record profits off our members' labor but are unwilling to treat those same workers with dignity and respect,'' said Rebecca Rhine, national executive director of the ICG.

Union officials said the vote followed four months of negotiations, and was prompted by "the failure of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to respond to the (union's) most recent proposals.”

Local

Orange County 16 mins ago

Not Today: Chapman Student With Black Belt Scares Off Attacker in Attempted Sex Assault

COVID-19 3 hours ago

Kids Got Fatter During the COVID Pandemic, SoCal Study Says

The negotiations involve the successor contracts to the Producer-IATSE Basic Agreement, the Videotape Supplemental Agreement and the Theatrical and Television Motion Picture Area Standards Agreement covering some 60,000 workers across 13 locals of the Hollywood Bargaining Unit, the union said. 

The AMPTP did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

National Executive Board of the International Cinematographers Guild
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us