Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore

By City News Service

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested Friday in Lake Elsinore on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction.

Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of Grand Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Dick was booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, where he posted a $5,000 bond and was released a few hours later, according to jail records.

Sheriff's Sgt. Pat Larson said patrol deputies were called to the bar after complaints of a patron “displaying signs of being under the influence of alcohol.”

Dick was detained without incident, after which deputies ran a records check, which indicated the suspect was “not up to date on his registration” under Penal Code section 290.

State law requires that registrants keep authorities informed as to where they're residing at all times.  

Dick was convicted in Los Angeles County last year of sexual battery for groping an Uber driver. The offense stemmed from a complaint four years earlier.

It was unclear whether the comedian-actor was at the Lake Elsinore pub alone, or with others.

He has had a string of allegations with which he has contended over the last several years, the most recent involving an alleged theft of power tools in Santa Barbara, according to published reports.

