Cooling Centers

Cooling Centers Begin to Reopen Sunday, Monday

Here are the locations of several cooling centers across the city.

cooling center 1

Because of the impending heat wave, the city of Los Angeles will reopen a number of cooling centers, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced today.

Cooling centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m. beginning Sunday and will stay open through Friday, the city announced.

The following cooling centers will open Sunday:

-- Platt Branch Library, 23600 Victory Blvd., Woodland Hills (818-340-9386)

-- Mid-Valley Regional Library, 16244 Nordhoff St., North Hills, (818- 895-3650)

The following cooling centers will open Monday:

-- Sun Valley Branch Library, 7935 Vineland Ave., Sun Valley, (818-764- 1338)

-- Lake View Terrace Branch Library, 12002 Osborne St., Lake View Terrace, (818-890-7404)

-- Eagle Rock Branch Library, 5027 Casper Ave., Los Angeles, (323-258-8078)

-- Vernon Branch Library, 4504 S. Centeral Ave., Los Angeles, (323-234- 9106)

COVID-19 social distancing requirements have resulted in reduced capacity at the sites. Pets are not allowed at LAPL locations at this time. All centers will operate following Los Angeles County Public Health Guidelines for Cooling Center Operations.

