Crews battle structure fire in Encino

LAFD was called to an Encino three-story home that caught on fire.

By Missael Soto

Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a fire at a large Encino three-story home.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home at 15837 W Royal Oak Road.

109 LAFD personnel were assigned to the fire that was burning through the second and third floors.

The home appeared to be under construction with an unfinished roof and surrounded by scaffolding.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations have been declared.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

