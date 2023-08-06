Deadly double shooting under investigation in El Sereno

The shooting deaths of two men is under investigation after their bodies were discovered in El Sereno on Sunday.

Police were notified of the deaths around 5:30 a.m. and responded to the area of North Eastern Avenue and Templeton Street. There, officers found two men – both described to be in their 30s – dead upon their arrival.

Authorities have not revealed the names of the deceased.

A possible motive or description of the gunman was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.