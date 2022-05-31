Disneyland Offers California Residents New 3-Day Deal While Suspending Magic Key Pass Sales

Disney has suspended sales of its Magic Key annual pass program and is offering California residents a new three-day, one-park-per-day ticket this summer for Disneyland and California Adventure, park officials said Tuesday.

The park rolled out the Magic Key program last August, with four choices ranging in cost from $399 to $1,399 per year. Disney officials said the program offered more choices and flexibility, with guests required to make reservations for Disneyland and California Adventure.

The $1,399 Dream Keys and the $949 Believe Keys sold out late last year, and as of Tuesday the $649 Enchant Keys and $399 Imagine Keys were no longer available.

Current Dream Key holders can still use their passes to make reservations, and park officials said they would be permitted to renew their passes, though further details were not immediately available.

The Magic Key program replaced the parks' previous annual pass program, which was canceled in January 2021, partly as a way to limit daily crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

The new three-day tickets start at $249 for admission on Mondays through Thursdays, or $299 for any day including weekends for eligible guests.

They are available for purchase beginning Tuesday and can be redeemed on any three eligible days from June 13 to Sept. 15, 2022, subject to park reservation availability.

Single-day tickets are still available, with variable pricing and subject to blackout dates. Park-hopper tickets, which allow guests to move between the parks after 1 p.m. subject to availability, can be purchased for an extra $60 per day.