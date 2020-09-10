El Dorado Fire, Caused by Gender Reveal Party, Burns 12,610 Acres

The El Dorado Fire burning in the Yucaipa area has charred 12,610 acres and was 23% contained as of Thursday morning.

The blaze was caused by a smoke device that ignited brush during a gender-reveal family photo shoot Saturday morning at Yucaipa's El Dorado Ranch Park, according to Cal Fire investigators.

The fire has forced evacuations, road closures and a forest closure as it chars the region.

#Breaking #ElDoradoFire jumps hwy 38. All of #ForestFalls evacuated. People leaving Forest Falls are asked to go uphill not downhill to get away. #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/UaDJzhtft0 — AlexVnews (@alexvnews) September 9, 2020

The following areas are under evacuation orders:

Oak Glen (see road closures), Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and North Bench Yucaipa (north of Oak Glen Rd. to Highway 38 and both sides of Bryant St east & west north of Oak Glen Rd.).

• All areas between Angelus Oaks and Onyx Summit evacuate via Hwy 38 north to Big Bear.

• Yucaipa Blvd at Bryant intersection to the east. Yucaipa Blvd to Ave E southeast to the intersection of Mesa Grande, east to Wildwood Canyon Rd to include all portions of Hidden Meadows and the southern portion of the Cherry Valley Community from Nancy Lane east to Beaumont Ave. Including portions of Riverside County down to Orchard St.

#ElDoradoFire - UPDATE - Immediate Evacuation Order Angelus Oaks and community of Seven Oaks. Evacuate via Hwy38 North toward Big Bear @YucaipaPD @CALFIREBDU @SanBernardinoNF @SBCOUNTYFIRE — Yucaipa Police (@YucaipaPD) September 9, 2020

The following areas under evacuation warning:

• Evacuation warning in place for Beaumont Ave east to Hillside Place in the Highland Springs area to the Apple Fire burn perimeter to the north and Cherry Valley Blvd to the south.

• The areas bounded by the following streets are now in evacuation warning: North of Oak Glen Road, West of Bryant, South of Highway 38 and East of Garnet.

Family members attempted to put out a fire sparked by a smoke machine during a gender reveal party. Tony Shin reported on NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.

The following road closures are in effect:

Highway 38 is closed both directions between Bryant St. and Angelus Oaks

• Oak Glen Road is closed at Bryant St. to eastbound traffic

• Wildwood Canyon Rd. is closed at Mesa Grande

• Topaz St. is closed at Bryant St. t o eastbound traffic

• Juniper Ave. is closed at Bryant St.

• Carter St. is closed at Bryant St.

• Fir is closed at Bryant St.

• Ivy is closed at Bryant St.

• Northbound Fremont St. is closed at Oak Glen Rd.

• Eastbound Oak Glen Road is closed at northbound Cherry Croft

• Eastbound Oak Glen Road is Closed at Casablanca

• Lower Potato Cyn. is closed at Oak Glen Rd.

• Oak Glen Rd. is closed at Wildwood Cyn.

• Wildwood Canyon Rd. is closed at Mesa Grande

• Pendleton is Closed at Oak Glen Rd.

The entire San Bernardino National Forest was closed to all public use at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, due to the fire.

City News Service contributed to this report.