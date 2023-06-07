Ex-worker at SoFi Stadium apologizes for flipping family's hot dog cart

A former worker at SoFi Stadium issued a public apology Wednesday after flipping a family’s hot dog cart and injuring a 12-year-old girl in the process.

Standing alongside Black civil rights leaders, Marvin Carroll did not take any questions but said he hoped “everything can be OK” following Saturday’s incident, which involved a Latino family.

“It was never my intent to harm any kids if they were harmed. So, I express my apology to them,” said Carroll. He added that he wanted to “correct the narrative” and that the incident stemmed from a “conversation” with another man.

SoFi Stadium said Tuesday that Carroll was a third-party vendor and that he had been fired as a result.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Twelve-year-old Marlene Morales was watching the cart with her younger siblings at a concert outside the stadium Saturday when several witnesses said Carroll flipped the cart over as the kids’ mother was using the restroom. He scattered the family’s potential earnings onto the ground in the process.

“He was being very aggressive,” said Graciee Sifuentes, who recorded video of the aftermath.

Another vendor said Carroll was telling him and the children to back up, which they did. He then asked them if they wanted to see him get mad before he knocked their carts over, according to the second vendor.

Marlene told NBC4 that she’s doing better, but she was initially barely able to walk because her leg was hurt during the incident.

“It’s very hard to see someone treat your children badly,” Lesbia Tol Morales said.

Morales said her family invested in the cart and food to sell on weekends to make ends meet. They drove all the way from Bakersfield to capitalize on concert crowds, and they lost out on hundreds of dollars.

"As migrants, we come here to fight. We don’t come to steal. We live here fighting day after day and it’s a shame there are people like this," Morales said.

Following Carroll’s apology, Morales told NBC4 that her daughter is still a little bit shaken. However, she accepted the apology.

“Sometimes we get mand and act impulsively,” Morales said.

Najee Ali, one of the activists standing alongside Carroll on Wednesday, stressed that it’s important for Black and brown communities to coexist. He encouraged fellow Black people to buy from street vendors.

“We’re about Black and brown unity. So, we want to make sure that the Latino community knows we’re not against you. We support you because we’re one in the same,” Ali said.