Families Devastated After Three Killed in High-Speed East LA Crash

Lost to the crash are 21-year-old Julian Mendes-Guia, 18-year-old Jahmai Flores and his sister, 19-year-old mother of two Abigail Flores. Their Volkswagen slammed into a tree and caught fire near Olympic Boulevard and Herbert Avenue overnight.

Loved ones Friday are mourning the loss of three young lives taken by a high-speed crash in East LA overnight.

Lost to the crash are 21-year-old Julian Mendes-Guia, 18-year-old Jahmai Flores and his sister, 19-year-old mother of two Abigail Flores.

"I lost my best friend," said Javier Alvarez, friend of Jahmai.

"He always [looked] out for me ... Before he left, I told him, 'Be careful,'" said Alvarez.

Their Volkswagen slammed into a tree and caught fire near Olympic Boulevard and Herbert Avenue. Mendes-Guia was driving.

At a house vigil, his relatives gathered, placing candles around his childhood photos.

Silvia Flores, Jahmai and Abigail's aunt, shared her condolences for the 21-year-old's family.

"We also heard [Mendes-Guia] died on impact ... He's a child too ... Somebody else's kid," said Silvia.

At the scene of the crash, Silvia clutched sandals she believes belonged to her niece or nephew.

"This is my nephew's ... my niece," she said.

As investigators try to piece together what exactly happened, Silvia shared a piece of advice for anyone who looks out for young teens.

"Even though our children hate us for this kind of stuff … We gotta get on them," she said.

"At least you know in your heart you did your best to advise your kids … about things that can happen," shared Silvia.

California Highway Patrol does know that speed played a factor in the crash. There were no obvious signs of skid marks and it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

"I just know my brother and little sister died today ... last night," said Jonathan Morales, sibling of Jahmai and Abigail.

