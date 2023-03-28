Family Reunited With Stolen Parrot, Potential Suspect Identified

A parrot that was stolen from a Santa Ana woman’s front porch last week has been found and returned to its rightful owner, and a potential suspect has been identified by police.

Luna, the African grey parrot, was found Tuesday on the 1300 block of Douglas Street. The theft happened March 12 on the 2000 block of S. Sycamore Street in Santa Ana, police said.

The suspect, who was also wanted for unrelated charges, had his home searched by police Tuesday. The suspect was not home, but police found the parrot during the search.

Video from the incident showed the suspects arrive and park in front of the home. One of the men quickly got out, grabbed the cage holding the parrot from the front porch and got into a red SUV, where another man helped him load the cage into the car before leaving.

Karen Gerardo, the owner of the parrot, said Luna, whom she has had for 10 years, usually stays indoors, but she was left out to get some sunlight.

African grey parrots are highly coveted. They are considered one of the smartest bird species and among the best at mimicking human speech. They have an average lifespan of 50 years.