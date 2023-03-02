FBI Offering a Reward of Up to $50,000 for Information Leading to ‘Chesapeake Bandits' Arrest

Authorities are seeking the public's help in their investigation of a ring of thieves dubbed the "Chesapeake Bandits" who have targeted armored vehicle employees during the past year in various parts of Los Angeles County.

“The group has been nicknamed the Chesapeake Bandits since investigators believe the group is meeting and staging the robberies at a residence on Chesapeake Avenue in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles,” the FBI said in a statement.

“Collectively, the group has been linked to robberies with losses in the hundreds of thousands (of dollars),'' the statement said. “Investigators believe the group will continue to commit robberies until all suspects are identified and arrested. Investigators believe the armored vehicle drivers were surveilled in advance of the robberies.”

The investigation is being conducted by personnel from the FBI and the Los Angeles, Hawthorne, and Inglewood police departments. The prosecution is being handled by the United States Attorney's Office.

On Feb. 17, Deneyvous Hobson, 36, and James Russell Davis, 34, both of Los Angeles, were charged federally in a criminal complaint filed in United States District Court in Los Angeles with Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery.

Hobson was arrested on Feb. 21 and was detained at his initial appearance in federal court. He is being held in federal custody in Los Angeles as he awaits prosecution, and is scheduled to be arraigned on March 16th.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Davis, who is considered a fugitive. Investigators believe that Davis may be driving one of the vehicles registered to him, as follows:

2008 white Chevy Tahoe 4-door SUV: CA 7ABW490

2015 white Lexus GS 350 4-door sedan: CA 9BNL712

2020 black Chevrolet Blazer 4-door SUV: CA 8ULA955.

Authorities released security images of unidentified suspects who are also being sought in the case.

“This group has targeted drive-thru ATMs and other businesses, including check cashing locations,'' the FBI statement said.

“The suspects operate by overtaking the armored car driver when they service drive-thru ATMs or exit businesses. During the robberies, the victim drivers are zip-tied and held at gunpoint. They then enter the armed vehicle and steal the money. On one occasion, a shot was fired but no one was harmed, to date. Investigators believe that if the Chesapeake Bandits are not caught and become more brazen, someone will be harmed or killed,'' the statement said.

The following details were released about the crimes:

On Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:48 a.m., multiple suspects robbed a Sectran Security armored car driver at the Wescom Credit Union on 2871 W. 120th St. in Hawthorne. An AR-15 assault rifle and a black semi-automatic handgun were believed used in the crime, and a late model white Honda Accord sedan was the getaway vehicle.

On June 9, 2022 at 7:50 a.m., multiple suspects robbed a Loomis armored car driver at the Bank of America at 11525 Crenshaw Blvd. in Inglewood. A dark short-barreled assault rifle was believed used in the crime, and a late model silver or gray Chevrolet Equinox SUV was the getaway vehicle.

On Sept. 15, 2022 at 12:20 p.m., multiple suspects robbed a Brinks armored car driver at the PLS Check Cashers at 2601 S. La Brea Ave. in Los Angeles. A black assault-style rifle was believed used in the crime, and a late model gray Ford Explorer SUV was the getaway vehicle.

On Jan 9, 2023 at 7:15 a.m., multiple suspects robbed a Brinks armored car driver at a 99 Cents Only Stores location at 3060 S. Crenshaw Blvd. in Los Angeles. An AR-style rifle was believed used in the crime, and a late model black Kia K5 was the getaway vehicle.

And on Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:56 a.m., multiple suspects robbed a Brinks armored car driver at a PLS Check Cashers at 2601 S. La Brea Ave. in Los Angeles. A rifle with a green laser was believed used in the crime, and a late model tan/light colored SUV, possibly a white Toyota RAV4 SUV, was the getaway vehicle.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the FBI, for information in the overall case. Also, Brinks -- one of the victim companies -- has offered to match the FBI's reward offer of up to $25,000 in exchange for information leading to the arrest and indictment of a person or persons

involved in the robberies of the Brinks armored vehicles

Anyone with information may call 800-CALL-FBI, or use the website TIPS.FBI.GOV. Tipsters may remain anonymous.