Are you in udder despair lately? Then in the famous words of Bart Simpson, you might want to have a cow, man.

The Gentle Barn in Santa Clarita is offering cow hugging therapy that allows you to de-stress, mediate with them, hug them, and allow yourself to put your worries down.

The owners say six cows are available for hugging, and they tend to snuggle deeply with the people who really need it.

The Gentle Barn offers one hour sessions and private lessons.

The prices start at $200 and up, depending on whether you want a cow hug session, private tour or more.

Cow-hugging sessions are on held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.