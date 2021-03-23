LGBTQ

Fire Destroys Pride Lifeguard Tower in Long Beach

The tower was painted in rainbow colors by LGBTQ members of the Marine Safety Division during Pride Month last year.

Before-and-after fire photos show the Long Beach Pride lifeguard tower.
Long Beach Fire Department

A fire destroyed the Pride Lifeguard Tower Tuesday in Long Beach in what the city's mayor called an act of hate.

Firefighters responded to the fire early Tuesday. Images posted to the fire department's Twitter page showed the destroyed tower with only its frame remaining in the sand.

We will rebuild it better and brighter.

Mayor Robert Garcia

Local

"The tower served as a symbol of our strong support for the diversity within our ranks & community," the Long Beach Fire Department tweeted.

The tower will be replaced and repainted by lifeguards, the LBFD reported.

"The fire is under investigation but I personally have little doubt this was an act of hate,'' Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a Twitter post. "To whoever committed this act, we will rebuild it better and brighter.''

This article tagged under:

LGBTQLong BeachPride
