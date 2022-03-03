Oscars

First Batch of Presenters Announced for Academy Awards Ceremony

The first batch of presenters for this year's upcoming 94th Oscars have officially been announced.

By City News Service

VALERIE MACON

Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock and Yuh-Jung Youn were announced today as presenters for the upcoming 94th Oscars.

It's the first group of celebrity presenters announced for the ceremony, which will be held March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

"Movies inspire us, entertain us and unite us across the globe,'' show producer Will Packer. "That's the precise goal of the show this year, and we're thrilled to welcome the first of a stellar lineup joining the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year's best in filmmaking.''

The Oscar ceremony will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

