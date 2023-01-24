Huntington Beach

Flooding From High Tide Forces PCH Closure in Huntington Beach

By Rudy Chinchilla

NBC4 Los Angeles

Ocean water from a high tide reached lanes of the Pacific Coast Highway Tuesday morning, forcing the closure of a stretch of the highway in Huntington Beach.

Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said both northbound and southbound lanes were closed at Warner Avenue and Seapoint Street due to a high tide surge. Carey added that there is no entrance to Bolsa Chica State Beach.

NBC4’s NewsChopper4 helicopter showed ocean water making it over beach sand and onto the highway, as well as onto a nearby bike lane and parking lot.

The closure could last several hours, Carey said.

