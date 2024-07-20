Fire in Whittier food truck leaves 5 injured

Five people were hospitalized following a food truck fire in Whittier Saturday morning, according to police.

The blaze was reported around 9 a.m. in the 6700 block of Greenleaf Avenue outside Lift cafe. The coffee shop was beginning to operate out of a food truck on Saturday because the roof of its restaurant had fallen in.

"It’s a shame to hear what happened to that truck, too," said Glenn Landrum, who lives in Whittier. "It’s just back-to-back for these people here. It’s a shame to know that it happens like these people."

Two of the five people injured were in critical condition, according to the LA County Fire Department. Police said the injuries were all burns.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is aware of the fire and is investigating. It is unclear if the blaze happened inside or outside the truck.

Initially, the fire department said an explosion occurred, but police later described it as more of a fire. Details on what caused the blaze were not immediately available.