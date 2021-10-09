Foul Stench Affects Carson Residents as Officials Search for Solution

A strong, foul odor in the city of Carson has residents wondering what the smell is and if it’s dangerous.

Public works is assuring people it does not pose long-term health hazards.

Neighbors are now questioning how much longer they’ll have to deal with the issue.

“I don’t think I can handle it much longer, like get it together. I know we live near refineries and stuff but there’s residents, there's people here with respiratory issues, we're feeling kind of weird, like what are we breathing? this is important,” said Lynetha Davison, a Carson resident.

Concerned residents have been looking for answers since Monday night.

“It just smells terrible. Something I’ve never smelt before,” said Charles Butler, who lives near Carson.

A strong odor coming from the Dominguez channel, right along the 405, in Carson.

LA County Fire was on site earlier this week.

“Made a hazmat entry and took various measurements and readings to determine that the area was not an immediate threat to life safety,” said William Gamble, Battalion Chief with LAFD.

Handing over the investigation to the LA County Department of Public Health, LA County Public Works and the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

A spokesperson told NBC4 that a mile and a half stretch of exposed vegetation is causing low levels of hydrogen sulfide to evaporate into the air.

Residents may experience headaches and nausea, but not long-term health issues.

it’s not clear how much longer the smell will stick around, but it’s pushing some people out of the city.

“My wife just told me she won’t come here to eat because of the smell,” Butler said.

City leaders are looking for a solution.

“I hope LA county, AQMD and other regulatory agencies will come in and actually do some cleanup of the area. even if it may be considered organic, it needs to be cleaned up,” said councilmember Cedrick Hicks Sr.

Businesses are feeling the impacts too. Employees at Sit and Sleep say they closed down the store for two days because of the issue.

Public works tells NBC4 they’re looking into ways to resolve the issue.