From free Ubers to hotel discounts: List of resources for LA wildfire victims

Just as multiple wildfires are spreading through the Los Angeles area, several companies and organizations are offering free or discounted resources to help victims and their loved ones stay safe.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Palisades wildfire has destroyed at least 1,000 structures since Tuesday, making it the most destructive fire to ever occur in Los Angeles County.

Evacuation efforts have been repeatedly complicated by snarled traffic situations as masses of people attempt to flee on limited highway space and narrow roads. See a list of road closures here.

Here are some of the free or discounted resources available to wildfire evacuees and first responders:

Transportation

Uber: Residents in Los Angeles County who’ve been ordered to vacate their homes can get a credit from Uber to get to an evacuation site. The $40 will only be valid for trips to an active shelter and by using the code WILDFIRE25.

Lyft: Lyft announced it will be offering $25 vouchers, valid for two trips, to 500 customers from now until midnight on Jan. 15. Use the code CAFIRERELIEF25 to get the promotion.

Housing

Airbnb: 211 LA is partnering with Airbnb to offer free temporary housing for people displaced from their homes due to wildfires. More info here.

Queen Mary: The Queen Mary hotel in Long Beach announced that it will be pricing rooms for fire evacuees at $189. The reservation will include a voucher for a breakfast buffet for two people. The reservation will also waive pet and Historical Preservation fees.

Big Bear: The popular retreat spot has also offered evacuees a peaceful place to turn to for rest and regathering. A collection of vacation homes and hotels is listed on this page, which has been created specifically for the needs of fire evacuees.

Visit Anaheim: People affected by the wildfires can visit Visit Anaheim's official website and find special hotel offers and assistance.

Shelters

Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles

Pasadena Civic Auditorium: 300 E. Green St, Pasadena

El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd., Woodland Hills

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center: 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima

Sepulveda Recreation Center: Address: 8825 Kester Avenue, Panorama City

Utilities

AT&T: The telecommunications company announced it is offering wildfire areas unlimited data, talk and text through Feb. 6. Visit their official site for a list of valid zip codes.

Verizon: Verizon announced it will waive call, text and data charges for customers in hardest hit areas. The company also deployed free Wifi and charging stations at three wildfire shelters.

Health

Planet Fitness: The fitness chain is offering evacuees and first responders free access to their facilities, including showers, locker rooms, and WiFi. Offer is valid until Jan. 15 Please contact your nearest Planet Fitness for more information.

This list will be updated as more resources are announced