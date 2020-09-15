Front-Door Boarding and Fare Collection Will Resume for Culver CityBus

Culver CityBus has announced that its fare collection will resume this week and front-door boarding will also return, marking a gradual rollback of some changes introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 30, Culver CityBus temporarily suspended fare collection for passengers and began implementing safety measures such as rear-door boarding, mandating face coverings for operators and passengers, physical distancing protocols and increased cleaning.

“Many of our current changes to service have been and will continue to be necessary during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Mayor Goran Eriksson said. “Culver CityBus has adapted during this critical time, with the focus to serve those who need our transit to commute to work and access essential services.

“I'm proud to say that Culver CityBus continues to provide on-bus hand sanitizers for both riders and operators, and performs rigorous and increased sanitation efforts on every bus.”

Although CityBus said ridership has declined considerably during the pandemic, the transit service is expecting more passengers as businesses reopen and service increases.

Plexiglas shields will separate operators and passengers when boarding to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and bus capacity will remain at 20 passengers maximum. Both operators and passengers must wear face coverings, CityBus said.

TAP cards can be loaded on-board buses at the fare box, at TAP vending machines or online at Taptogo.net, where riders can also find information about vendors who sell and load cards.

Passengers can also call 310-253-6500 for assistance with service and fare information.

Bus stop locations will change for Lines 1, 4, 6 and Rapid 6. Line 6 and Rapid 6 will no longer stop at the Sepulveda/Pico bus stop (southbound) but will have a new stop at Sepulveda/Exposition (southbound), CityBus said.

Some early morning/late night trips will be eliminated. The service change will restore 77% of the Culver CityBus service for the entire system.

Dial-A-Ride Paratransit is limiting services to medical appointments and grocery pick up only.

“We will continue to provide service, even in these challenging times,” Culver City Chief Transportation Officer Rolando Cruz said. “We realize that many of our riders depend on us to transport them to and from essential destinations.”

Culver CityBus joined the American Public Transportation Association and transit agencies across the nation Wednesday in committing to specific measures to help ensure the safe return of riders as the U.S. recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

APTA's national Health and Safety Commitments Program seeks to show riders what transit agencies are doing to help keep them as safe as possible and slow the spread of COVID-19.

