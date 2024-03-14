Gardena

Gardena Cinema shows resiliency in ever-changing industry

The single-screen theatre has been hosting movie lovers for over seven decades.

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Gardena Cinema, a family-owned and operated theatre, is not going anywhere just yet.

Judy Kim is the owner of the 800-seat theatre that has withstood the test of time, making it through a pandemic and a home streaming craze that has sent bigger chains into bankruptcy.

That hasn't deterred Kim, who has a law degree and was a deputy district attorney at one point. The theatre holds special value not just to her and her family but to the community as well.

Kim's parents, Nancy and John, bought the theatre when she was just 4 years old.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Kim's dad, 83, is a retired engineer, and her mom passed away in 2022. The owner, who still refers to her mother in the present tense, says her mother instilled something in her that drives her to keep the place open.

"My mom loves this theatre so much. She doesn't want to let it go," said Kim. "This place is so full of memories. I thought, 'How awful would it be to just tear this place down?'"

From first dates to birthday parties, Kim says people remember their parents taking them to see a movie after a long day.

Local

women's history month 22 hours ago

‘Food brings you together.' Chef Alisa Reynolds reimagines soul food with her Mid-City restaurant

South LA Mar 13

LAPD report shows increase in Chevy Camaro thefts in LA and OC

Kim has followed in the footsteps of her Korean immigrant mother by talking with moviegoers on a first-name basis, right by the nacho dispenser.

The Gardena theatre is now up for sale, but Kim says she is trying to keep her mom's dream alive in the process. The owner has set up a non-profit called Friends of Gardena Cinema, hoping that someday they'll be able to take over when she's no longer able to.

"I feel a sense of responsibility to continue the place, to provide a place for the community to come to," said Kim.

This article tagged under:

GardenaMovie Theaters
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us