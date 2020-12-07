george gascon

George Gascon to Be Sworn in as LA County's Top Prosecutor

The former LAPD assistant chief, chief of police in Mesa, Arizona, and San Francisco district attorney position himself as a reform candidate in the race against Jackie Lacey.

George Gascon speaks during a news conference.
Getty Images

George Gascon will be sworn in Monday as Los Angeles County's 43 district attorney.

The ceremony marks the beginning of a new era after Jackie Lacey held the job for eight years.

Gascon -- a former LAPD assistant chief, chief of police in Mesa, Arizona, and San Francisco district attorney -- positioned himself as a reformer in the race.

Lacey finished first in the three-candidate field in the March 3 primary with 48.7% of the vote to 28.2% for Gascon. A runoff was needed because no candidate received a majority.

george gascon Nov 13

New DA George Gascón Names Long Beach Police Shooting Case, Three Others, to Reopen

Decision 2020 Nov 7

LA County DA Race: Lacey Concedes to Gascón

In the time between the runoff and the general election, Lacey continued to come under heavy criticism by activists who wanted her to be more aggressive in prosecuting law enforcement officers involved in deadly shootings.

Gascon won the Nov. 3 election with 53.53% of the vote to Lacey's 46.47%.

“I was elected by the people and this community will have a seat at the table as we work to modernize our criminal justice system,” Gascon said Nov. 18 in a written statement, as he announced his transition team. “Those that have been directly impacted by the work of this office have unique insights that are integral to an effective administration.”

This article tagged under:

george gasconLos Angeles County District Attorney's Office
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us