Good Food at Good Prices? Michelin Hands Out Restaurant Honors Across California

Who says good food doesn't come cheap?

The Michelin Guide on Wednesday announced 45 restaurants across the state, including more than a dozen in the Southland, as recipients of its Bib Gourmand designation that recognizes good food at reasonable prices.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to Michelin, eateries that receive the designation offer "a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less," excluding tax and tip.

Here's a list of Los Angeles-area eateries that made the grade:

Bee Taqueria, Los Angeles;

Chifa, Los Angeles;

Colapasta, Santa Monica;

Jiang Nan Spring, Los Angeles;

Kazan, Los Angeles;

Konbi, Los Angeles;

La Azteca, Los Angeles;

Luscious Dumplings, Los Angeles;

Tumbi, Santa Monica; and

WoodSpoon, Los Angeles

Orange County also had entries on the list:

CHAAK Kitchen, Tustin;

Fable & Spirit, Newport Beach;

Heritage Barbecue, San Juan Capistrano;

Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen, Fullerton;

Oliver's Osteria Mare e Monti, Laguna Beach; and

Pho 79, Garden Grove

A full list of Bib Gourmand selections will be available on the Michelin Guide smartphone app next Tuesday, when the guide's Star selections will also be announced.