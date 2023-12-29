Grave robbers raid Inland Empire cemetery of their flower arrangments

Surveillance footage captured two women at the Elsinore Valley Cemetery loading their vehicle with flowers that visitors leave for their deceased loved ones.

This is the second time this month that the two thieves were seen stealing several beautiful flower arrangements from gravesites. A cemetery worker noticed the two from a distance and couldn't believe what he was seeing.

Cemetery district manager, Stephanie Garcia, was notified and was also confused at why anyone would stoop so low.

"He told us what was going on and I said maybe it was just a fluke, maybe it was family. We don't know everybody that comes into the cemetery," said Garcia

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Garcia believes that the thieves may be stealing the flowers to possibly resell them.

Cemetery visitor, Butch Molina, drops off flowers for his deceased parents every Friday as a sign of love, respect and his way to show his gratitude.

"To be thankful that me and my brother and sister are here, that's why I bring flowers," said Molina.

Molina, like many visitors, had no idea that the thieves were taking these flowers right off the tombstones of their loved ones.

"You are not supposed to be doing that, I wonder what is the purpose of it, sell it to make money or whatever," said Molina. "To me it's bad."

Garcia is also upset to know that the thieves would do this during the holidays when many come to visit their family and friends. "It's just anger, just frustration, it's hurt. Why would someone do that?" said Garcia.

Surveillance footage of the thieves was given to Riverside County Sheriff's investigators and they are asking anyone with information about the thieves to come forward.