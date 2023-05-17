Gunman Strikes LAPD Officer's SUV During Shooting on 110 Freeway

A gunman struck a police officer’s SUV after opening fire on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon.

The officer who was driving south on the freeway between Imperial and Manchester avenues when the shooter opened fire shortly after noon, the Los Angeles Police Department said. The officer was uninjured.

The suspected gunman was in police custody.

Officers were later seen gathered in the area of 113th and Grand avenues as a black SUV was loaded onto a tow truck.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting.