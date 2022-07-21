Man Gets Haircut on Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge After Raucous Opening Week

The opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct Bridge has been eventful to say the least, with people climbing on the structure, performing burnouts on the pavement and now a video has emerged of a man getting a haircut in the middle of traffic, as more and more crazy video appears on social media.

The video posted to Instagram shows a man sitting in an actual barber chair with a smock draped over his front as a man cuts his hair with clippers in the middle of lanes, with cars passing by.

The video also shows people climbing on three different arcs of the Sixth Street Bridge structure.

In the days before the haircut video went up, a man turned himself into the LAPD after video showed him performing burnouts on the bridge, losing control, hitting two cars and then running away.

The driver of the 2016 White Dodge Challenger that was left crashed into the side of the new bridge was not identified.

Other video circulating on social media shows people climbing on the tall structure, and hanging out.

The antics have also caused traffic to back up on the bridge.

The $588 million revamp project is the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles, and will connect commuters from Boyle Heights to downtown LA's Arts District.

The original viaduct was first built in 1932 and was featured in several iconic films such as "Grease," "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" and "Drive."

The original Sixth Street Viaduct was a Los Angeles landmark seen in films and television shows, but fell victim to deterioration blamed on an alkali-silica chemical reaction that caused an expansion and cracking of the concrete over time. Seismically speaking, it wasn't up to the task anymore.

Demolition work on the original structure began in 2016. The original end-date was projected to be 2019, but that was soon pushed back to late 2020. Additional construction delays ensued during the pandemic.