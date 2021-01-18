Graffiti on Historic Wilshire Boulevard Temple in Koreatown Investigated as a Hate Crime

A hate crime investigation was opened Monday after graffiti was spray-painted on a Jewish temple in the Koreatown area.

The discovery was made about 8:30 a.m. at Wilshire Boulevard Temple in the 3600 block of Wilshire Boulevard.

Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations office said surveillance video showed an unidentified male wearing a hooded sweatshirt spray-painting the graffiti on the outside of the building about 2:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what was painted on the building.

Wilshire Boulevard Temple was founded in 1862 as Congregation B’nai B'rith, the city’s first synagogue. Wilshire Boulevard Temple now has two locations -- the historic Erika J. Glazer Family Campus in Wilshire Center/Koreatown and the Audrey and Sydney Irmas Campus in West Los Angeles.

Both locations offer worship services, adult programs, volunteer opportunities and cultural and educational events.

Anyone with information was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.