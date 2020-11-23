Hemet

Officer Hospitalized After Suffering Gunshot Wound to the Leg in Hemet Parking Lot

A shooter inside a car opened fire as the officer responded to a report of shots fired in the area.

By Staff Report

File photo of police lights
Getty Images

A police officer was struck in the knee by gunfire when a shooter opened fire from a car Monday morning in Hemet. 

Officers were sent to the 3400 block of Florida Avenue about 4 a.m. on
a shooting call, according to the Hemet Police Department.

Lt. Nate Miller said an officer was speaking to the person who made the call in a fast food restaurant parking lot when the caller pointed toward a vehicle driving by and identified the driver. At that point, the lone occupant of the vehicle opened fire, wounding the officer, Miller said.

Police did not return fire, Miller said.

The officer, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital for treatment of what was described as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Miller said. The officer, who has been with the department for nine months, "is alert and in good spirits,'' he said.

Immediately following the shooting, police stopped the vehicle nearby and arrested a Hemet man on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer, according to police, who said a handgun was found in the front seat

