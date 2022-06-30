Watts

High-Speed Crash Causes Damages to Properties in Watts

All three individuals injured in the crash are expected to be okay.

By Eliana Moreno

A Watts neighborhood is cleaning up damage caused by a severe car crash. It happened when a vehicle travelling at high speeds collided with a parked car and a power pole.

Police responded to the scene around 2 a.m. on Thursday near Compton Avenue and 111th Street.

The car crashed in front of multiple homes on Compton Avenue and caused damage to the properties, mainly fences.

According to the LAPD South Traffic Division, three women, all whom were in the car which caused the crash, transported themselves to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Speeding is believed to have been the cause of crash.

No individual is under arrest or in custody.

Compton Avenue through 111th to 112th Street will remain closed during the cleanup efforts.

