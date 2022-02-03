A free COVID-19 testing pop-up will be available for walk-ins through 4 p.m. Thursday in Highland Park.

The pop-up will happen weekly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a parking lot at 124 N. Ave. 59, according to Councilman Gil Cedillo's office, which is hosting the popup with the disaster relief organization Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).

"During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our vulnerable residents continue to need our help. That is why my office is partnering with CORE to bring a free weekly COVID-19 testing site to the residents of Highland Park,'' Cedillo said.

"Although more people are getting vaccinated and boosted, and the Omicron variant surge going down, we still have cases among the unvaccinated and breakthrough cases, we all need to be tested regularly.''

The councilman also urged people to wear an upgraded medical mask, such as an N95, KN95 or KF94 mask, and to keep practicing social distancing, wash hands regularly and get tested, vaccinated and boosted.

"We must continue these measures if we are going to end this horrible pandemic and keep our children, youth and families safe,'' he added.