7-Eleven employees violently attacked by thieves in Hollywood

One of the employees was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

By Darsha Philips and Missael Soto

Two 7-Eleven employees were assaulted by thieves Tuesday night along the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the convenience store located at Wilcox Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, according to police.

A group of adults, some possibly minors, went into the convenience store and attempted to steal. When the employees attempted to stop them, the group became violent.

Surveillance cameras captured the moments when the group began destroying the property and assaulting the employees.

"It was the toughest day in my life," said one of the employees, who chose to remain anonymous. "They tell me 'We will kill you.'"

The robbers are believed to be between the ages of 16 and 20 years old, according to police.

Neighbors who work and live nearby said they are frustrated by what happened and continues to happen with smash-and-grab robberies.

"Honestly, it's not fair like no business deserves to go through that and honestly, it comes down to do you feel safe in your own neighborhood," said Aiden Cortez.

Mob-style robberies continue to run rampant across LA County, causing thousands of dollars in losses and damages. Last month, parents turned in three juveniles in connection with a string of 7-Eleven robberies after images of suspected thieves were released.

7-Eleven franchises are expected to hold a press conference Friday in support of Prop 36 – a ballot measure that aims to hold repeat offenders accountable.

