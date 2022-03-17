Bell Gardens

Investigators Say Bell Shooting Could be Gang-Related

Sheriff's homicide detectives are assisting Bell Gardens Police in an investigation involving a deadly shooting that could be gang-related.

By City News Service

LA County Sheriff's Deputy Badge
File photo

Sheriff's homicide detectives Thursday are assisting the Bell Gardens Police Department with an investigation of a deadly shooting in Bell Gardens that police say could be gang-related.

Officers from the Bell Gardens Police Department responded to a business at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday to a shots fired call at 5845 Florence Ave., near the Long Beach (710) Freeway, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Information Bureau.

During their investigation police learned several people had entered the business in what appeared to be an attempted robbery, Meza said. A gunfight ensued, leaving two men shot inside and several others ran away.

Detectives found two men in their teens or early 20s inside the business with from gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

There is no suspect or suspect vehicle information.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Bell GardensHomicide Investigation
