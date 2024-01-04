‘It's about time to leave.' San Pedro family's car vandalized with racial slur

A family in San Pedro is considering leaving the place they've called home for over two decades after being victims to several vandalism incidents.

The Scott family woke up on Dec. 29 to their car spray painted with the words Merry Christmas and Happy New Year along with a racial slur and swastikas.

"This is like my dream car. I always wanted one," said Reginald Scott.

His dream car, a 2007 Ford Shelby, is now a nightmare after being defaced with hateful messages.

The family says this isn't the first time their vehicles have been vandalized. Scott says years ago someone started a fire inside their truck and had their rearview mirror broken.

Following the damage the family says enough is enough and is now thinking of relocating. "We’ve been here for 26 years but it’s about time to leave," said Scott

Neighbors say the vandalism comes as a shock and hopes whoever is behind it is arrested.

"It’s disheartening and it reminds me that this goes on everywhere and it’s really depressing," said Joe Dean, a neighbor of the Scott family.

Scott who works for the City of Los Angeles says he can’t imagine why anyone would target him and express concerns over his safety in his neighborhood.

The latest of several heartaches over the past couple of years according to Scott has been forcing him to stay extra vigilant around his neighborhood.

"I feel scared that at any morning anyone can bust my door and harm me or my family," said Scott.

The LAPD confirmed the incident is being investigated as a hate crime and no arrests have been made yet.