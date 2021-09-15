Hispanic Heritage Month: See Map of Cultural Sites in LA

In honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month beginning Wednesday, Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin released a map of 16 locations in the city that highlight the influence Latinos have had on Los Angeles’ history, politics, arts, culture, education and more.

People can read about the locations and their relations to Los Angeles' history and culture by visiting this site.

“The Latinx presence has shaped nearly all facets of life in Los Angeles from its founding 240 years ago to the present,” Galperin said.

“This story map focuses on some of the public spaces and historical places important to Latinx communities throughout the city. My hope is that Angelenos of all backgrounds will use it to explore their city and learn more about what makes it so unique and wonderful.”

The map includes El Pueblo de Los Angeles, Olvera Street, Avila Adobe, Sepulveda House, Pico House, Iglesia Nuestra Senora la Reina De Los Ángeles/La Placita Church, L.A. Plaza De Cultura y Artes, Chavez Ravine, Mercado La Paloma, the Fourth Street Bridge, Lincoln Park/Plaza de la Raza Cultural Center, Los Cinco Puntos, Mariachi Plaza, Andres Pico Adobe, Campo de Cahuenga and the Great Wall of Los Angeles.

National Hispanic Heritage Month run through Oct. 15. The month begins in the middle of September to honor the anniversary of independence from Spain for El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica, which happened on Sept. 15, 1821.

This year, for the 200th anniversary of the countries' independence, City Hall will glow with the colors of Honduras' colors on Friday, Guatemala's colors on Sunday, Nicaragua's colors on Tuesday, Sept. 21 and Costa Rica's colors on Thursday, Sept. 23.

On Monday, City Hall was lit in blue for Nicaragua, and on Wednesday, it will be lit or Mexico's colors, in honor of Mexico declaring independence from Spain on Sept. 16, 1810 and the Mexican War of Independence ending on Sept. 27, 1821.