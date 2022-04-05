LA City Council

LA City Council Considers Resolution to Support Bill of Rights for Dogs, Cats

LA City Council has begun considering a new bill that would grant rights for dogs and cats.

By City News Service

Getty Images

The LA City Council Tuesday began considering a resolution to support a "Dog and Cat Bill of Rights" that's moving through the state Legislature.

Assembly Bill 1881, introduced by Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, would gives animals the right to:

  • freedom from exploitation, cruelty, neglect and abuse;
  • a life of comfort, free of fear, and anxiety;
  • daily mental stimulation and appropriate exercise;
  • nutritious food, sanitary water and shelter in an appropriate and
  • safe environment;
  • preventive and therapeutic health care; and
  • health care, including spaying and neutering to prevent unwanted
  • litters.

If the legislation is passed, the bill of rights would be required to be posted at animal shelters and rescue groups, and failure to do so would be punishable by a fine of up to $250.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"This bill would promote the health and well-being of and fights against cruelty toward dogs and cats," the City Council resolution, introduced by Councilman Bob Blumenfield, states.

The resolution will first be reviewed by the Rules, Elections, Intergovernmental Relations Committee before a vote by the full City Council.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LA City Councilanimal rights
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us