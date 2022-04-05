The LA City Council Tuesday began considering a resolution to support a "Dog and Cat Bill of Rights" that's moving through the state Legislature.

Assembly Bill 1881, introduced by Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, would gives animals the right to:

freedom from exploitation, cruelty, neglect and abuse;

a life of comfort, free of fear, and anxiety;

daily mental stimulation and appropriate exercise;

nutritious food, sanitary water and shelter in an appropriate and

safe environment;

preventive and therapeutic health care; and

health care, including spaying and neutering to prevent unwanted

litters.

If the legislation is passed, the bill of rights would be required to be posted at animal shelters and rescue groups, and failure to do so would be punishable by a fine of up to $250.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"This bill would promote the health and well-being of and fights against cruelty toward dogs and cats," the City Council resolution, introduced by Councilman Bob Blumenfield, states.

The resolution will first be reviewed by the Rules, Elections, Intergovernmental Relations Committee before a vote by the full City Council.