LA City Council Supports Bill to Incorporate Women's Needs in Homeless Response

LA City Council supports a California Senate Bill that would incorporate women's needs in homeless response, including resources for domestic violence victims and unaccompanied women.

By City News Service

A resolution in support of a California Senate bill aimed at incorporating the needs of domestic violence victims and unaccompanied women into homelessness planning was passed by the Los Angeles City Council Tuesday.

The resolution was introduced by Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Joe Buscaino. It shows the city's support for Senate Bill 914, introduced by Sen. Susan Rubio, D-Baldwin Park.

"Domestic violence is one of the leading drivers of women's homelessness, with approximately 57% of women reporting domestic violence as the cause of their homelessness," the resolution stated, citing national data.

If the legislation is passed, it would require California cities and counties that receive homelessness response funding from the state to ensure that domestic violence victims' and unaccompanied women's needs are incorporated into the systems.

The resolution notes that unaccompanied women wait more than 10 years to access stable housing, which it says is twice the rate of men. It adds that unsheltered women are at a higher likelihood of sexual violence, trauma and inadequate access to hygiene supplies.

