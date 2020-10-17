LA County Sheriff's Department

LA County Sheriff's Deputy Charged in Undercover Sex Sting

Prosecutors say the deputy arranged to meet the undercover officer -- who he thought was a 17-year-old girl -- and appeared at the agreed-upon location.

By City News Service

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy, who allegedly arranged to meet an undercover officer posing as a teenage girl on a dating app, pleaded not guilty today to felony charges.

Miguel Cabrera, 38, was charged this week with one felony count each of meeting a minor for lewd purposes and distributing pornography to a minor, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege Cabrera arranged to meet the undercover officer -- who he thought was a 17-year-old girl -- and appeared at the agreed-upon location in October 2019.

He was arrested last Oct. 21 by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau and released later that day on a $75,000 bond.

Cabrera could face up to four years and eight months in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

