Cerritos

LA County Sheriffs Investigate Possible Bomb Threat at Whitney High School

Whitney High School in Cerritos was on lockdown due to a possible bomb threat.

By Maria Celeste Alfaro

Shutterstock

Whitney High School was on lockdown after a possible bomb threat.

Los Angeles County Sheriffs were investigating a possible bomb threat at the high school. There have been no reports of injuries and students were safe. 

The high school is located at 16800 Shoemaker Ave. in Cerritos.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Students were escorted by deputies to Cerritos Park East at 13150 East 166th Street, where they were released to their parents and guardians. 

The investigation was underway on campus.

This article tagged under:

CerritosHigh schoolbomb threat
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us