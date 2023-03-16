LA County Sheriffs Investigate Possible Bomb Threat at Whitney High School

Whitney High School was on lockdown after a possible bomb threat.

Los Angeles County Sheriffs were investigating a possible bomb threat at the high school. There have been no reports of injuries and students were safe.

.@CERLASD is investigating a possible bomb threat at Whitney High School (@WhitneyVoice). The school remains on lockdown. Students will be escorted by @CERLASD to Cerritos Park East (13150 East 166th Street, Cerritos) and released to their parents/guardians. pic.twitter.com/k9YAolmJBx — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) March 16, 2023

The high school is located at 16800 Shoemaker Ave. in Cerritos.

Students were escorted by deputies to Cerritos Park East at 13150 East 166th Street, where they were released to their parents and guardians.

The investigation was underway on campus.