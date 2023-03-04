LA County's New Housing Projects Open for Homeless College Students in Boyle Heights

Los Angeles county’s newest housing projects have finally launched, making 100 bed spaces available to college students who experience homelessness or are at risk of becoming homeless.

The Dunamis House is one of the two housing projects who had their grand opening in Boyle Heights.

Dozens gathered to celebrate and share their excitement on this new project including Mayor Karen Bass and City and County Officials.

“We have to build the housing that is needed and this is such a beautiful example,” Mayor Karen Bass said.

Sam Prater, LA Room and Board Founder, wanted these houses to be different from previous transitional housing. The Dunamis House has the looks of a fancy hotel along with beautiful artwork, candles and furniture.

Prater made it clear that he wanted residents of this new housing project to feel safe and comfortable.

“They deserve the best and we try and create spaces that are conducive to success and grow,” said Prater.

To Prater it’s not just about creating a safe and comfortable space, it’s about providing residents with important resources. They provide three meals a day, health and wellness classes and encourage residents to finish college.

Despues Green is one of the residents who lives in the home. He experienced homelessness when he started college. His counselors helped him by connecting him to the LA Room and Board. Ever since, he has been living in one of their homes for several years and could not be more grateful for the opportunity.

“More than grateful of having a bed but being around other students with similar interests," Despues Green said.

The projects were made possible with the help of State Homekey Funds and LA County’s American Rescue Plan Act.

Founders hope that this project helps and changes the life of many in a good way.