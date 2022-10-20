LA Needs to be Ready for ‘the Big One': Here's Earthquake Preparedness Checklist

It’s not an if. It’s a when.

Southern California already experiences about 30 earthquakes everyday. While most of them are too small to be felt, the U.S. Geological Survey estimates Los Angeles has a 31% chance of being struck with a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in the next couple of decades.

Marking International ShakeOut Day, Chief Sam DiGiovanna of the Verdugo Fire Academy offers tips on how to prepare before, during and after strong earthquakes.

Before Quake

Prepare 72 hours of food and water

Learn how to control utilities such as gas, water and electricity

Practice emergency drills with family and neighbors

Place a flashlight next to your bed

Prepare sturdy shoes in your car and under your bed

Have an earthquake preparedness kit in your car

If Quake Hits While You’re in Bed

Curl up into a ball and put a pillow over your head

Wait until shaking stops

Put on sturdy shoes to protect your feet

If Quake Hits While at Work or School

Duck, cover and hold!

Hide under a desk or table

Put one arm over the head while holding onto the cover with the other hand

Wait until shaking stops

If Quake Hits While You’re Driving

Pull over to the side of the road

Stay inside

Watch out for falling objects, including power lines

Use quake preparedness kits and put on sturdy shoes

After Shaking Stops