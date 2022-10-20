Earthquakes

LA Needs to be Ready for ‘the Big One': Here's Earthquake Preparedness Checklist

Marking the Great California ShakeOut Day, Chief Sam DiGiovanna shares key survival and safety tips in case of earthquakes.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

It’s not an if. It’s a when.

Southern California already experiences about 30 earthquakes everyday. While most of them are too small to be felt, the U.S. Geological Survey estimates Los Angeles has a 31% chance of being struck with a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in the next couple of decades.

Marking International ShakeOut Day, Chief Sam DiGiovanna of the Verdugo Fire Academy offers tips on how to prepare before, during and after strong earthquakes.

Earthquakes Oct 21, 2021

Earthquake Q&A: What to Do Before, During and After the Shaking

Los Angeles Sep 22, 2021

LAX To Pilot Earthquake Early Warning System

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Before Quake

  • Prepare 72 hours of food and water  
  • Learn how to control utilities such as gas, water and electricity
  • Practice emergency drills with family and neighbors
  • Place a flashlight next to your bed
  • Prepare sturdy shoes in your car and under your bed
  • Have an earthquake preparedness kit in your car

If Quake Hits While You’re in Bed

  • Curl up into a ball and put a pillow over your head
  • Wait until shaking stops
  • Put on sturdy shoes to protect your feet

If Quake Hits While at Work or School

  • Duck, cover and hold!
  • Hide under a desk or table
  • Put one arm over the head while holding onto the cover with the other hand
  • Wait until shaking stops

If Quake Hits While You’re Driving

  • Pull over to the side of the road
  • Stay inside
  • Watch out for falling objects, including power lines
  • Use quake preparedness kits and put on sturdy shoes

After Shaking Stops

  • Stay calm
  • Be prepared for aftershocks
  • Make sure to shut off power, gas and electricity especially if you smell something
  • Check yourself and others for injuries

This article tagged under:

Earthquakesshakeout
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us