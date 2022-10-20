LA Needs to be Ready for ‘the Big One': Here's Earthquake Preparedness Checklist

It’s not an if. It’s a when.
Southern California already experiences about 30 earthquakes everyday. While most of them are too small to be felt, the U.S. Geological Survey estimates Los Angeles has a 31% chance of being struck with a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in the next couple of decades.
Marking International ShakeOut Day, Chief Sam DiGiovanna of the Verdugo Fire Academy offers tips on how to prepare before, during and after strong earthquakes.
Before Quake
- Prepare 72 hours of food and water
- Learn how to control utilities such as gas, water and electricity
- Practice emergency drills with family and neighbors
- Place a flashlight next to your bed
- Prepare sturdy shoes in your car and under your bed
- Have an earthquake preparedness kit in your car
If Quake Hits While You’re in Bed
- Curl up into a ball and put a pillow over your head
- Wait until shaking stops
- Put on sturdy shoes to protect your feet
If Quake Hits While at Work or School
- Duck, cover and hold!
- Hide under a desk or table
- Put one arm over the head while holding onto the cover with the other hand
- Wait until shaking stops
If Quake Hits While You’re Driving
- Pull over to the side of the road
- Stay inside
- Watch out for falling objects, including power lines
- Use quake preparedness kits and put on sturdy shoes
After Shaking Stops
- Stay calm
- Be prepared for aftershocks
- Make sure to shut off power, gas and electricity especially if you smell something
- Check yourself and others for injuries