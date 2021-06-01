LA Pride is Looking for 300 Volunteers for June's `Thrive With Pride' Celebration

The organizers of LA Pride on Tuesday announced more than 300 volunteer opportunities for June's month-long "Thrive with Pride" celebration.

The volunteer opportunities are in addition to virtual and in-person events organized by the Christopher Street West Association, the nonprofit that produces the annual LA Pride celebration.

People can sign up to volunteer, donate or drop off goods at the Pride Makes a Difference webpage, and each week will have a specific theme, including:

health and wellness, presented by Cedars-Sinai with support from Orangetheory Fitness, Lord Jones and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation from June 1-5;

combating food insecurity, sponsored by Bella+Canvas, U.S. Bank, WarnerMedia, HBO Max and Pavilions, Albertsons and Vons from June 6-12;

combating housing insecurity, presented by T-Mobile with support from Nordstrom, Tinder, UPS and Citi from June 13-19; and

protecting the environment, presented by T-Mobile with support from Toyota, Target and Kim Crawford from June 20-30.

The "Pride Makes A Difference" program is a partnership between the Christopher Street West Association and the nonprofit Big Sunday.

"We are so impressed that LA Pride has added a giving-back element to this year's celebration, and can't think of a better event to celebrate the talent, diversity, big hearts and generous spirit of so many in our great city," said David Levinson, founder and executive director of Big Sunday.

LA Pride will also include a "Thrive with Pride" livestreamed TikTok concert with Charli XCX, VINCINT, Gia Woods, Benny Drama and Love Bailey on June 10 and a televised special on June 12.

LA Pride will also include two in-person events, with VINCINT kick starting festivities before the Dodgers' June 11 game against the Texas Rangers with a rendition of the national anthem, and fans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be welcomed onto the field to watch a fireworks show after the game, set to a special mix from DJ Bowie Jane.

Dodgers part-owners Billie Jean King and Ilana Kloss will be in attendance, and the night will also include drink specials in the pavilion bars, a special recognition of frontline workers from Los Angeles' LGBTQ+ community and additional surprise guests, according to the team.

"The Dodgers take so much pride in celebrating Los Angeles' LGBTQ+ community and are excited to host our eighth annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium, which continues to grow into one of the biggest Pride nights in all of professional sports," said Erik Braverman, the Dodgers' senior vice president of marketing.

A special event ticket package including a game ticket and an exclusive Dodger Pride-themed T-shirt is on sale at the Dodgers' website.

All tickets available through the link will be located in the sections reserved for fully vaccinated fans, where social distancing will not be required and fans will be seated directly next to other parties. Face coverings are still required except while eating or drinking.

LA Pride is also partnering with Cinespia to present an LGBTQ+ movie night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on June 26. Event details and ticket information will be announced online in the coming weeks.

"It was always our intention to offer our community opportunities to safely celebrate Pride together in accordance with safety guidelines by both the CDC and Los Angeles County," said Sharon-Franklin Brown, board president of the Christopher Street West Association.

"It's been two years since we all came together to celebrate in person. We know our community wants to be together and we want to do everything we can to create these moments," she continued. "This is why we're providing other larger capacity, outdoor entertainment for all ages of our community. We're working closely with city officials and local organizations to make sure these programs provide adequate safety and accessibility as well as reflect the resilience of all our people."

In July of last year, CSW announced that LA Pride would move its annual LGBTQ parade and celebrations out of West Hollywood after more than four decades in the city, but a new location has not been announced. The parade and festival were canceled for 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More information can be found at the LA Pride website.