LAPD offering free steering wheel locks and anti-theft software updates for Hyundai vehicles

The process takes approximately 30 minutes and attendees will receive a complimentary steering wheel lock.

The Los Angeles Police Department in collaboration with the Hyundai Corporation is offering free security software updates and VIN etching for Hyundai owners.

The updated anti-theft protection software is meant to deter thieves from stealing Hyundai vehicles.

In 2023, Hyundai vehicles were among the most stolen in Los Angeles, accounting for 13% of total vehicle thefts. Only second to Kia, which accounted for 17%.

The free event occurs at Eagle Rock Plaza at 2828 Colorado Boulevard, beginning Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The process takes approximately 30 minutes to update the anti-theft protection software.

Attendees will also receive a complimentary steering wheel lock and have the option to have their vehicle's VIN etched to their catalytic converters, an added safety measure to prevent the sale of stolen parts.

