LAPD offering free steering wheel locks and anti-theft software updates for Hyundai vehicles

The Los Angeles Police Department in collaboration with the Hyundai Corporation is offering free security software updates and VIN etching for Hyundai owners.

The updated anti-theft protection software is meant to deter thieves from stealing Hyundai vehicles.

In 2023, Hyundai vehicles were among the most stolen in Los Angeles, accounting for 13% of total vehicle thefts. Only second to Kia, which accounted for 17%.

The free event occurs at Eagle Rock Plaza at 2828 Colorado Boulevard, beginning Friday, May 17 through Sunday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The process takes approximately 30 minutes to update the anti-theft protection software.

Attendees will also receive a complimentary steering wheel lock and have the option to have their vehicle's VIN etched to their catalytic converters, an added safety measure to prevent the sale of stolen parts.