Protesters Descend On LAPD Headquarters, Officers Stand Guard

Officers in protective gear stood on guard as several dozen demonstrators centered themselves in front of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters Monday night and tore down some metal barriers outside the building.

The group gathered in front of LAPD headquarters near Main and First streets about 9:40 p.m., but it was unclear what they were protesting.

Officers stood watch behind the metal barriers as the protesters, some carrying umbrellas, tore down some of those barriers before moving on.

It was unclear what group might have organized the protest.

About 10 p.m., police SUVs were parked in the intersections of Main and Second streets and Spring and First streets.

The group had moved away from LAPD headquarters and was in the area of Hill and Fifth streets about 10:10 p.m.

No injuries or arrests were immediately reported.

Earlier, demonstrators gathered in Glendale to support Armenia amid the Azerbaijan conflict.