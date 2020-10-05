LAPD

Protesters Descend On LAPD Headquarters, Officers Stand Guard

Officers stood watch behind the metal barriers as the protesters, some carrying umbrellas, tore down some of those barriers before moving on.

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officers in protective gear stood on guard as several dozen demonstrators centered themselves in front of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters Monday night and tore down some metal barriers outside the building.

coronavirus Oct 6

‘Disgraceful': Trump Tweet Angers Pandemic Survivors

south bay Oct 6

2 Men Shot to Death in Lomita, Leaving Town Rattled

Disney World Oct 6

Disney Fans Donate Nearly $50,000 to Food Bank to Help Laid Off Park Employees

The group gathered in front of LAPD headquarters near Main and First streets about 9:40 p.m., but it was unclear what they were protesting.

Officers stood watch behind the metal barriers as the protesters, some carrying umbrellas, tore down some of those barriers before moving on.

Armenian Americans are demanding action as their homeland inches towards war with Azerbaijan. Days of fighting has taken a toll on soldiers and civilians. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for NBC4 News on Oct 5, 2020.

It was unclear what group might have organized the protest.

About 10 p.m., police SUVs were parked in the intersections of Main and Second streets and Spring and First streets.

The group had moved away from LAPD headquarters and was in the area of Hill and Fifth streets about 10:10 p.m.

No injuries or arrests were immediately reported.

Earlier, demonstrators gathered in Glendale to support Armenia amid the Azerbaijan conflict.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAPD
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us