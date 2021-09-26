LAPD

LAPD Searches for Hit-And-Run Driver Who Killed a Man in North Hollywood

The driver fled the scene westbound on Oxnard Street without stopping to render aid, police said. 

By Staff Reports

Police tape
Getty Images

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver who fatally struck a person in North Hollywood in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night. 

 The incident occurred at approximately 9:43 p.m. when a dark van was travelling westbound on Oxnard Street and struck a pedestrian who was crossing southbound Oxnard Street east of Farmdale Avenue, police said in a statement. 

The Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on scene and transported the victim, described as a 55-year-old man of North Hollywood, to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. 

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. 

No arrests have been made at this time as the investigation is ongoing. 

The LAPD Valley Traffic Division reminds the public to cross the streets in a safe manner, use the traffic lights, cross inside the crosswalk, and obey the rules of the road.

Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

Anyone who may have witnessed or have information regarding this hit-and-run crash is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Davis at 818-644-8032. 

