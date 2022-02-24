LAPD

LA Police Release Video to Identify Killer of Teen Boy

LA police has released surveillance video to help identify a man involved in the shooting of a 16 year-old boy.

Los Angeles police have released security camera video in an effort to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy early this month.

The victim, Hector Flores, was shot around 2 p.m. on Feb. 2 as he sat in a parked car in a neighborhood southwest of downtown.

Flores was transported to a hospital by LAFD. Unfortunately, Flores did not respond to medical services and died at the hospital.

During the investigation, homicide detectives obtained surveillance video that recorded the shooting, the Police Department said in a statement Wednesday.

The video shows a man with a shaved head and face mask drive up, get out of his car and approach the victim while pointing a handgun. The surveillance show the man shooting Flores while he was seated in his vehicle.

The shooter’s vehicle is believed to be a 2017 to 2019 metallic blue Kia Sportage SUV.

