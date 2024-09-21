Large group of juveniles on bikes ransack 7-Eleven store in Pico-Robertson

A group of juveniles riding on bicycles ransacked a 7-Evelen store in the Pico-Robertson area Friday night.

The convenience store on 8500 W. Olympic Boulevard was hit just after 7 p.m.

More than 25 juveniles, some masked up, were seen fleeing the 7-Eleven with handfuls of snacks and drinks.

Last month, three 7-Eleven stores were hit within minutes of each other by large groups of teens on bicycles.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bipartisan package of 10 bills in August that aims to crack down on smash-and-grab robberies and property crimes, making it easier to go after repeat shoplifters and auto thieves and increase penalties for those running professional reselling schemes.