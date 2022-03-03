Nearly 4,800 children in pre-kindergarten through first grade joined Los Angeles International Airport's virtual aviation-themed "Read Across America Day'' event Wednesday, making it the airport's most attended virtual event, an airport official said.

Employees from several airport divisions participated in the program, beginning with a Los Angeles Airport Police officer, who read "Busy Busy Airport'' by Richard Scarry.

The LAX PUPs (Pets Unstressing Passengers) were then introduced to the children to highlight how they bring joy and calm to travelers, particularly when the airport is busy.

The event also incorporated into the event "Oh, The Places You'll Go!'' by Dr. Seuss with a performer dressed as the Cat in the Hat to entertain the children with music, singing, dancing and games.

The nationwide Read Across America Day is organized by the National Education Association teachers union and held on March 2, the anniversary of the birth of author Theodor Geisel, best known as Dr. Seuss.

A total of 4,794 students from 34 area schools attended the virtual event, an airport official said.