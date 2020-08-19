Sparks Fly When FedEx Plane With Landing Gear Problem Touches Down at LAX

A FedEx plane made an emergency landing early Wednesday at Los Angeles International Airport because of a landing gear problem. The crew was unable to extend the left main landing gear, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

Two people were on board. One pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries while exiting the Boeing 767-300.

The plane arriving from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey landed at about 5 a.m. Sparks could be seen as the plane's landing gear or belly skidded along the runway.

There were no flight schedule disruptions reported early 'Wednesday. One runway was shut down.