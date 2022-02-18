East Hollywood

‘General Hospital' Actress Who Went Missing in East Hollywood Area Found Dead

By City News Service

An actress who went missing from the East Hollywood area was found dead Friday near Runyon Canyon Park.

Lindsey Pearlman, 43, was last seen on Sunday about noon in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

"Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since,'' police said in a statement. "Friends and family fear for her safety.''

LAPD units were called about 8:30 a.m. Friday to the area of Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue, just south of Runyon Canyon Park in the Hollywood Hills West neighborhood, for a death investigation and learned from the coroner's office that the victim at the scene was positively identified as Pearlman, according to the department.

Her manner and time of death and were not immediately known by the coroner's office.

According to showbizcast.com, Pearlman, from Chicago, was best known for her roles in "General Hospital" in 2020, "American Housewife" in 2019 and "Chicago Justice" in 2017.

Anyone with information on her death was urged to call LAPD detectives at 213-996-1800; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

