Line Fire holding strong, burning 27k acres with concerns of overnight wind

The growth of the Line Fire increased the number of evacuation warnings in San Bernardino County as firefighters continued their relentless battle against the wildfire.

The wildfire, which has grown to more than 27,000 acres, has been ripping through the San Bernardino National Forest since Thursday. Triple-digit weather brought to the Southland thanks to a heat wave created challenging conditions for crews combating the fire. Now, firefighters are concerned that incoming winds anticipated Tuesday night could make humidity levels drop and help the fire spread.

For a map of where major wildfires in Southern California are burning, click here.

The hot weather, coupled with steep terrain in remote areas, has proved to be a challenge for crews working tirelessly to upend the blaze. At least three firefighters have been hurt in the fire.

As of Tuesday, roughly 2,100 personnel were working to combat the fire, which threatened 65,000 structures. The danger the blaze brings prompted several evacuation orders and warnings:

The California National Guard arrived in San Bernardino County to help authorities in the battle against the massive Line Fire. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Evacuation orders

CA-38 and Middle Control Rd, Angelus Oaks

Garnett Street east to the 138 and Mill Creek north to the foothills

The area from Calle Del Rio to Hwy 38, including Greenspot Road North

All underdeveloped land east of Highway 330 to Summertrail Place and north of Highland Avenue

The areas of Running Spring east of Highway 330 and south of Highway 18

The communities of Running Springs and Arrowbear Lake

The area east of Orchard Road to Cloverhill from Highland Avenue north to the foothills

North of Highland Avenue and East of Palm Avenue to Highway 330

Garnett Street east to 38 and Mill Creek north to the foothills

Forest Falls

Mountain Home Village

Evacuation warnings

From Calle Del Rio east to Highway 38 and from Greenspot Road north to the foothills

From 210 freeway east to the foothills and from Greenspot road north to the foothills

The community of Green Valley Lake north from Highway 18 along Green Valley Lake Road

The communities of Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Twin Peaks, Crestline, and Valley of Enchantment

The area from Garnet Street east to Bryant Street and Carter Street north to Mill Creek

The area of Big Bear Valley from the dam to Cactus Road

Garnett Street east to Highway 38 and Mill Creek north to the foothills

Road closures

Highway 18 is closed going northbound (inbound) from Kuffle Canyon to Running Springs. Only southbound (outbound) traffic is allowed.

Highway 18 is closed from Running Springs to Highway 38 (Big Bear Dam).

Highway 330 is closed from Highland Ave to Highway 18 in Running Springs.

Evacuation shelters

San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, Building 6 -- 14800 7th St., Victorville, CA 92395

Jesse Turner Community Center -- 15556 Summit Ave., Fontana, CA 92336

Devore Animal Shelter (Large and Small Animals) -- 19777 Shelter Way, San Bernardino, CA 92407

One method crews are using in their effort is fighting the fire with fire.

“With the steep terrain up here and the vegetation and the way it’s burning, what we do is we put a little bit of fire on the ground up here on our road that we’re trying to hold and burn slowly downhill toward on our main fire, close that down a little bit and what that creates is called a black line," said Capt. John Clingingsmith Jr., Riverside County Fire PIO. "It’s basically everything that’s burnt up and slows the fire down and helps us get a containment line."

Due to the intensity of the fire, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to provide state resources to assist in the firefight. On Monday, the California National Guard arrived in San Bernardino County to help evacuation areas.