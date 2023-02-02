Shooter Sought After Man Killed in Long Beach Alley

Authorities sought the public's help Thursday to find the person who fatally shot a man in an alley in Long Beach.

Officers were sent to the 700 block of Broadway Court about 5:55 p.m. Wednesday on a report that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body," police said in a statement.

The wounded man died at a hospital, police said.

His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

"Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was in the alley," police said.

"The suspect fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, striking him (and) resulting in the victim's death. Detectives do not believe the incident was random. However, the investigation to determine the motive for the shooting remains under investigation."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.